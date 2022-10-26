Patsy Ann Green
Patsy Ann Green 79, of Temple passed away October 22, 2022 in Temple. She was born on February 2, 1943 in Temple to Reece Robertson and Ruby Butler. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery, Temple. She was married to Robert L. Green. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Robert Green and daughter, Renee Williams. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Ray Breazeale and wife Terry, William C. Breazeale, Patrick Tate and wife Samantha, grandchildren, Dusty Smith, Shannon Smith, Clinton Smith, Garrett Breazeale and wife Andra, Devin Breazeale, Katelyn Klein and husband Coleson, Haley Breazeale and fiance Colbey, Brittney Obermiller and husband Jesse, Derek Breazeale, William T. Craig Jr., Kayla-Marie Craig, great grandchildren, Jordan Snowden Smith, Christopher Vodrey, Bella Smith, Bella Reece Gonzalez, Whitney Smith, Jayden Smith, Kayden Williams, William Breazeale, Isabella Breazeale, Reighleigh Breazeale, Brantley Breazeale, Kaisley Breazeale, Kristana Craig and Xavier Craig.
