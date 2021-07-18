BELTON — Services for Clifford Wayne Robbins, 58, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Brian Flamer officiating.
Mr. Robbins died July 10.
He was born Dec. 19, 1962, in Denison to Nathaniel and Wilhelmenia Robbins. He graduated from Mountain Home High School in Mountain Home, Idaho, in 1980. He attended Austin College in Sherman. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Patricia Dawson on April 25, 1987. He was a member of Parkside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Latasha Dawson, Justin Dawson Sr., Kieara Johnson and Domantra Robbins; two brothers, Romont L. Sr. and Anthony T.; a sister, Roxana M.; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.