ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Carlton Gibson, 86, of Lexington.
His body was cremated.
Mr. Gibson died Sunday, Aug. 9, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Burkburnett to Carlton and Dorothy Ragsdale Gibson. He graduated from San Benito High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He received a master’s degree from Texas Christian University. He married Mary Elizabeth Vance on May 31, 1969, in Dickinson. He was a petroleum geologist.
He was preceded in death by his wife on April 9, 2018.
Survivors include a son, Eric Carlton Gibson of Lexington; a daughter, Gail Terese Gerdes of Lexington; a brother, R.E. Gibson of Georgetown; and two grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.