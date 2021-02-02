BELTON — Services for Betty Elizabeth Routt, 80, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Bruce Mercer officiating.
Mrs. Routt died Sunday, Jan. 31, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Temple to Walter and Albina Schiller. She graduated from Temple High School. She attended Temple Junior College. She married Wendell “Soapy” Routt. She worked for Lonestar Gas. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sisters, Joyce Thomas and Carolyn Mercer.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.