Services for Paul “Pablo” V. Aragon, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Aragon died Thursday, July 13, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 25, 1933, to DeSiderio Aragon and Blasita Metzinger in Belen, N.M. He attended school in Belen. He worked for the Temple ISD for more than 20 years as a crossing guard. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for more than 60 years. He married Antonia Hernandez on Aug. 28, 1955.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Aragon Sr.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Marty Aragon, Chris Aragon and Steve Aragon; two daughters, Cynthia Rodriguez and Lydia Caldwell; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.