BELTON — Services for Carmelita Smith Delgado, 86, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Mrs. Delgado died Thursday, Aug. 12, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Cumberland, Ky., to Paul Lester and Rebecca Shepherd Smith. She married Rudy Delgado on Feb. 8, 1969. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the Christ the King Women’s Ministry.
Survivors include her husband; and a son, Donald Lee Buttz Jr. of El Paso.