ROSEBUD — Services for Debra Lynn “Debbie” Sims, 63, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Phil Shuler officiating.
Mrs. Sims died Tuesday, March 9, at a Waco hospital.
She was born March 28, 1957, in Cameron to J.C. and Leola Lindeman Komar. She married Bobby Sims on June 1, 1973. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include her husband; five sons, Dusten Sims, Waylon Sims, Robby Sims, Harley Sims and Matthew Sims, all of Rosebud; a brother, Don Komar of Rosebud; his mother of Rosebud; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.