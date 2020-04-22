James L. Hill
James L. Hill, 73, of Holland, Texas went home to the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Temple, Texas. He was born on July 27, 1946 to Floyd and Minnie Lee (Berry) Hill in Holland, Texas.
James worked for 34 years with Sprint Phone Company as an I.N.R. James married the love of his life Carolyn Evans in 1984.
He is Survived by his loving wife of almost 36 years Carolyn Hill, his five children; Jody Floyd, James W. and wife Kiyomi Hill, LaDawn Hill and Nick Jackson, Shauna and husband Nathan Brown, Billie Sue and husband DaWayne Taylor, 17 grand-children; Ashley, Chris, Sean, Alice, Julie, Michelle, Noah, Waylon, Lillian, Brandon, Haley, Emily, Lilly, Thomas, Mikey, Crystal, 2 great-grandchildren; Mason and Nolan; 2 Brothers; Raymond and wife Lilly Hill and Ronnie and wife Linda Hill, one sister Linda Hill Jones, one uncle Virgil Hill and Paddy, 3 aunts; Dean Wallace, Mary Berry and Faye Hill.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 11 am at First Baptist Church in Holland, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of Goodnight Funeral Home, Bartlett, TX.
