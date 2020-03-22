ROCKDALE — Services for Richard H. Griffith, 77, of Round Rock and formerly of Rockdale will be at a later date.
Mr. Griffith died Thursday, March 19, in Austin.
He was born May 2, 1942, in Houston to Kenneth and Ruby Menn Griffith. He graduated from Schreiner College in Kerrville. He attended the University of Texas at Austin. He worked in IT as a systems analyst and as a database administrator.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Griffith; three sons, Robert H. Griffith of Austin, Kenneth E. Griffith of Bandera and Ray M. Griffith of Fort Stockton; a sister, Beverly Frist of Marion, Ind.; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.