Services for Harold Houser, 91, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Houser died Friday, Nov. 20.
He was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Scranton, Ark., to Herbert and Ada Gilmore Houser. He attended school in Arkansas. He served in the U.S. Marines for almost two years. He moved to Baytown in 1953. He worked for Eastern States Oil, and retired from Hill Oil Company on Jan. 1, 1991. He married Ollie Dean Harrison on May 30, 1983. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by a son, William Neely Houser; a daughter, Belinda Schlottman; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Lamar Harrison; a daughter, Pamela Scott; a brother, Buddy Houser; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.