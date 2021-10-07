Dr. Peggy Malone passed away on October 2, 2021, at her home in Salado. A viewing will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Funeral Services will be held at Salado United Methodist Church in the chapel on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 am officiated by Rev. Dr. David N. Mosser. Interment will be at Salado Cemetery.
Peggy was born on August 21, 1961, to Earl and Earlene Barnett. She grew up in Blossom, Texas where she loved to ride her bike and chase crawdads and she learned the value of family and community.
Peggy went to Prairiland High School before earning her Bachelors and Masters of Science in Reading degrees from East Texas State, which is now Texas A&M Commerce. She went on to earn her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Baylor University in 2000.
Education was the cornerstone of Peggy’s life. She began a long and impactful career in education at the age of 18 when she worked in early childhood with the youngest of learners. Peggy served as a teacher and assistant principal at Aikin Elementary. Children felt her genuine care and patience as new concepts were learned and new understanding discovered. She could calm the rowdiest of classrooms without ever raising her voice.
Peggy had a magical way with young people, but her career evolved to benefit adults with her wisdom and mentoring. She served as Principal in Killeen Trimmier Elementary, a Director at the Region 11 Education Service Center, and as an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator for the College of Education at Texas Woman’s University. Dr. Malone started the educational leadership program at Tarleton Central Texas and served as Faculty and Academic Dean at Tarleton State. Peggy shaped the face of education and assured her legacy by inspiring a new generation of teachers to follow in her footsteps.
Dr. Malone was the consummate educator, but her favorite titles were Wife, Mom, and Nana. Peggy was blessed with Micah in 1987 and could not have been prouder of her tenacity, inventiveness, and spirit. Peggy married Dr. Edd Bigbee in 2004 and they spent the next 17 years together as spouses, friends, confidants, and travel companions. Peggy’s true passion shined through with her grandchildren Rylee and Keaton. Peggy loved nothing more than delighting them with whimsical gifts, unique games, and her special way of making every child feel like the most important person in the world.
Salado became Peggy’s home in 2000 and she loved this charming community immensely. Her affinity for Salado stemmed from her love of the people but those who knew her well have a sneaking suspension it was actually the surplus of deer. Peggy enjoyed feeding them apples off her front porch while holding at least one dog. She was always willing to break the rules to save an animal. Peggy had a heart for the underdog – whether it was a child who struggled to read or a stray animal that needed a home. The world was a better place because of her compassion and care.
Dr. Malone is preceded in death by her mother Earlene and her sister Judy. She is survived by her husband Edd Bigbee, daughter Micah Springston (and husband Blaine), father (Earl), grandchildren Rylee and Keaton, step daughters Amanda Bigbee and Amy Grosso (and husband Matthew) and countless friends, students, colleagues, and educators. Because of Peggy’s deep love of animals, we ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Recycled Pomeranians & Schipperkes Rescue or your local animal shelter.