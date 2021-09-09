ROSEBUD — Services for Arthur Lee Horton, 76, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Long Branch Cemetery near Reagan.
Mr. Horton died Sunday, Sept. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Baileyville to Ray and Charlie Mae Whitfield Horton. He graduated from Wilson White High School in Rosebud. He worked as a farmer. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Horton of Waco; his mother of Rosebud; two brothers, Raymond Horton of Cedar Hill and Willie Horton Conroe; three sisters, Zelma Scott of Rosebud, Annie Barkers of Port Arthur and Charlie Mae Cook of Huntsville; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.