Joyce Faye Chandler, age 85 of Temple, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 30, 2021 at a nursing home in Belton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10am Thursday May 6, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Graveside service to follow at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Joyce was born November 22, 1935 to Robert E. Lee White and Katherine Dell Gibson White in Temple, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple Junior College. She worked at Ford Office Machines until she married Orville Owen Chandler. After which she became a lifelong Homemaker. She loved to cook for family gatherings. She also enjoyed tending to her garden. She took pride in being a “Marine Corp wife”. Later in life she enjoyed painting post cards for friends and family. Joyce taught Sunday School for primary age children for many years. Then later in life she taught Sunday School for senior women. For many years she enjoyed her involvement in the Memorial Baptist Church WMU ministry and other Baptist women’s organizations. She taught Bible Study at Temple Tree House Ministry. Joyce loved music and loved to sing. She sang solos in church which were broadcast on KTEM Radio. She was a member of Temple Junior College Choral Group “The Harmony Maids”. Joyce was a lifelong Temple Wildcat Supporter.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Owen; her sister, Dorothy Walker and sister, Wanda Orand.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son Kenneth Owen Chandler and wife Mary Ann; daughter, Patricia Ann Pajestka; son, Christopher Allen Chandler; 6 grandchildren, Amber K. Pajestka; Brandon Pajestka; Kaci Kemp; Caleb Chandler; Adam Snyder; Mathew Snyder; and 2 great grandchildren Reece Angenend and Benjamin Kemp.
There will be a time of visitation from 5-7 pm Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary