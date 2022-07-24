Services for Brenda Joyce Foster, 78, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Pentocostal Church of Diboll with the Rev. Tim Foster officiating.
Burial will be in Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll.
Mrs. Foster died Thursday, July 21, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 8, 1943, in Diboll to Gussie Corrine Small and Henry Thomas Waller. She graduated from Nederland High School. She married Garland Anderson “Gary” Foster in 1968.
Survivors include her husband; tw o sons, Garland “Andy” Foster II and Timothy Wade Foster; a daughter, Angela Daphne Sims; a sister, Betty Ruth Stanley; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.