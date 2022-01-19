Services for Erma Helen Marek Svajda, 99, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Cyclone Cemetery.
Mrs. Svajda died Sunday, Jan. 16.
She was born Aug. 18, 1922, in Temple to William and Christine Svoboda Marek. She married Edward G. Svajda. She retired from E.R. Carpenter. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone. She was a member of SPJST.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Svajda; a daughter, Diane Svajda Herzog; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.