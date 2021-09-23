ROCKDALE — Services for Albert August “Hootie” Weller, 84, of Minerva will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Luther Shelander officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Minverva.
Mr. Weller died Friday, Sept. 17, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Galena Park to August Henry and Emma Gotthard Weller. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Marilyn L. Wolfe on Aug. 26, 1960, in Richmond. He moved to Rockdale and worked as a welder for Alcoa and later worked in the garden center at the Walmart in Rockdale. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of Rockdale Masonic Lodge No. 214, Cameron Masonic Lodge No. 170 and Thorndale Masonic Lodge No. 978.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Kay Weller.
Survivors include his wife of Minerva; two daughters, Tina Lopez of Minerva and Robin Heintze of Sharp; two sons, Stuart Wolfe of Austin and Jeff Oertli of Rockdale; a brother, Henry Weller of Onalaska; two sisters, Dorothy Campion of College Station and Dineen Devine of Washington; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.