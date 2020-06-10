CAMERON — Services for Emma Louise Kimble Demerson, 90, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cameron Grove Baptist Church.
Burial will be in LaGrange City Cemetery.
Mrs. Demerson died Friday, June 5, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Fayette County to Ivery and Louise Guliex Kimble. She married Edward Demerson. She was a retired Cameron ISD employee, and a member of Cameron Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Regina Scott of Cameron; a brother, Joe V. Kimble of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Gloria Kimble Shelby of Houston; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation and wake will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron.