David Butler Britt
David Butler Britt, of Temple, TX, passed away December 4, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
David was born November 2, 1951 in Belton, TX to Ouida and Kelly Morgan Britt, Jr. He graduated from Belton High School, where he was involved in football, basketball, theater, and the Marching 100 band, as well as working for his dad at Britt Drug. He received his bachelors and law degrees from Baylor University, as well as a masters in tax law from Southern Methodist University School of Law. While at Baylor, David took part in the founding year of the Baylor Line and was a member of Phi Kappa Alpha (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) fraternity. After meeting their senior year of college, David and Cindy married on August 16, 1974 in Jackson, MS. They settled down in Waco to raise their family, where David practiced with the Sleeper, Johnston, Helm and Estes law firm; he later served as Vice President and Trust Officer for InterFirst Bank Waco. In 2001, David, Cindy, and their youngest daughter, moved to Spangdahlem AFB in Germany, where David worked for the US Department of Defense. After almost 19 years in Germany, David and Cindy retired and moved home to Temple in November 2019 due to his battle with cancer and ALS.
David will be remembered as a leader in his family, church and community. While attending Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, David served as a preschool Sunday school teacher and an ordained deacon. He continued to serve alongside Cindy at their church in Germany, Trinity Baptist Church Metterich, as chairman of the deacons, treasurer and adult Sunday school teacher. David and Cindy spent their years in Germany traveling extensively and indulging in their shared love of history, good food and wine. Time with family was always important, and summers were often spent with the Britt family camping in Colorado or with the Herm family at Navarre beach in Florida. Ever the outdoorsman, David grew up hunting, fishing, and camping and enjoyed passing that along to his daughters and grandchildren. In the 46 years of their marriage, David and Cindy always made their relationship and “date night” a priority and modeled a loving, Christ-centered marriage for their daughters.
David is survived by his wife, Cindy; his three daughters, Julianne (Bryan) Trahan of Pearland, Camille (Aaron) Bragewitz of Temple, and Elizabeth of Houston; his brother Kelly (Janetta) Britt III of Colleyville and sister Mary Jane (Blair) Williams of Belton; and 4 grandchildren, Blayne and Sarah Trahan and Evelyn and Carter Bragewitz.
Memorial service will be 11:00am Friday, December 11th at Dossman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Metterich, which predominately serves US military families at Spangdahlem AFB, in care of International Baptist Church Ministries (https://ibcmworld.com/donations/ or checks may be mailed to PO Box 833276 Richardson, TX 75083).
Paid Obituary