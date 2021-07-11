Services for Charlie Reavis Lewellen, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. July 19 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lewellen died Wednesday, July 7, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Temple to Charlie H. and Odie Presley Lewellen. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Department of Defense at Fort Hood. He was a member of Belton United Methodist Church and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by a son, Coby Lewellen.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Hinckley of Temple; four daughters, Lisa Anderson of Atlanta, Gina Meyers of Bemidji, Minn., Cynthia Elmore of Fort Worth and Megan Flores of Temple; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Purple Heart Foundation; the Contemporaries of the Cultural Activities Center; or the Quilt of Valor Association.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.