Services for Deloris Lee White Brown, 91, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Western Hills Church of Christ with the Rev. Christopher Stephens officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Brown died Tuesday, Feb. 22, at her residence.
She was born March 13, 1930, in Schulenburg to Felton and Lisa White. She graduated from Schulenburg High School. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Shulenburg, 10th and M Church of Christ and Avenue G Church. She married Daniel Ollie Brown in Belton on Nov. 1, 1950. She served as a nurse’s aide at the Cora Anderson Negro Hospital in Killeen and also worked at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple in laundry services. She later worked in the medical records department at the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood. She also was a homemaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Felecia A. Wilson of Desoto; two sons, Keith Brown and Alfred M. Brown, both of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.