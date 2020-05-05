Mary Helen Matejowsky Witt
Mary Helen Matejowsky Witt, born January 14, 1922, passed away peacefully at her daughter, Patti’s home in Garrison Texas on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born 98 years ago to Paul and Lena Matejowsky in Nechanitz, Texas and was the youngest of 8 children. She was the last surviving sibling.
She married Clinton August Witt in February of 1944 and moved to San Antonio, Texas where Clinton was enlisted in the Army working as a lab technician at Fort Sam Houston during WWII. Mary worked in retail sales until the birth of their first daughter, Sharon Kay in 1946 and then their second daughter, Patti Lynn in 1950. The family spent several years in San Antonio after the war with Clinton working in pharmaceutical sales while Mary maintained a lovely home while taking care of the two girls. They enjoyed spending time with their best friends, Eldred and Bertha Elley and visiting relatives living in and around LaGrange, Texas.
In 1951, Mary and Clinton relocated the family to Temple, Texas where they raised their girls and built their own home. Clinton passed away from cancer in 1965 and Mary remained in Temple working at Comal Cottons and later as an insurance clerk at Scott and White Hospital’s Emergency Department. As a widow with limited income she was still able to send both of her daughters through college. Sharon and Patti will often remark that she could stretch a dollar farther than anyone they knew. After retirement she remained in Temple until 2012 when she moved to Nacogdoches to be closer to her daughter, Patti.
Mary was an accomplished homemaker and was known for her excellent culinary skills, baking in particular. She was an avid gardener and prided herself in having a beautiful yard. She loved to entertain family and friends. Her daughters’ friends were always welcomed to their home. She had an artistic eye and enjoyed sewing and other crafts. She was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Temple and later joined her neighborhood church, Covenant Lutheran.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, all 5 of them, and was blessed to celebrate the birth of two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay Witt Bany who lives with her husband, James, in Napa, California. Their sons, Cyrus and Adam, also live with their families in California. Her youngest daughter, Patti Lynn Witt Langston, lives with her husband, John, in Garrison, Texas. Two of their sons J.B. and Paul, live with their families in Texas and Matthew, lives in Oklahoma with his family.
Mary was a strong, determined, and loving woman who will be remembered by many, especially those who loved her so much.
She will be buried in Temple, Texas next to her loving husband, Clinton, at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetary on Thursday, May 7th at 1 p.m. with Pastor Heath Abel officiating. During this time of widespread illness, trouble and quarantine that we are all experiencing, no immediate funeral will be held but a memorial reunion and celebration of Mary’s life will be scheduled for the near future. Donations in Mary’s name can be made to the National Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Paid Obituary