No services are planned for Ronald Alan Vanecek, 68, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Mr. Vanecek died Sunday, July 2, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1954, in Taylor to George L. and Marge F. David Vanecek. He graduated from Temple High School in 1972. He graduated from Temple Junior College with an associate degree in art in 1974. He worked for Artco Bell Corp. for more than 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include two brothers, Larry Vanecek of Richardson and Richard Vanecek of Temple; and a sister, Michelle Vanecek of Temple.
In lieu of flowers please donate a book to any library or school.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.