Services for Lorena Emily Folks, 103, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Folks died Monday, Sept. 19, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1919, in Copperas Cove to Arthur and Hulda Krause. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School. She married William “Bill” Folks on Sept. 23, 1945. She worked for Bandy Labs and as a dental assistant for James H. Wuensche. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 133 and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Gary D. Folks of Temple; a daughter, Nancy Lynn Trammel of Vinton, La.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.