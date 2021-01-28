Services for Faye Brinker, 96, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Brinker died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1924, in Covington, Ky. The family moved to the Temple area in 1967 from Ohio. She married Bill Brinker on Nov. 30, 1945, in Covington. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Howard Brinker and Fred Brinker.
Survivors include a son, Thome Brinker of Belton; a daughter, Shirley Holt; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.