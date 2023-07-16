Willie “Delores” Pinkney
Willie “Delores” Pinkney (aka Losie), 73 of Temple, TX, transitioned to glory on Saturday, July 8, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Willie “Delores” Pinkney was born on July 12, 1949, to the parentage of Willie Duncan and Unorna Hyder in Temple, TX. Delores received her education in the schools of Heidenheimer, Texas, and Temple, Texas, graduating from Dunbar High School in 1967. She received her vocational education and training at Temple Junior College in Temple, Texas. She also achieved her diploma in Secretarial Training from LaSalle Extension University in 1970.
In 1969, Delores met Phillip Albert Pinkney and married the following year. Two children were born unto their union, Clinton K. Pinkney and Trenetta R. Pinkney.
Delores had a long and storied career at Scott & White Hospital in which she worked in a variety of roles. She retired on Aug 1, 2011, after 44 years of service.
In addition to mothering her two children, Delores spent her spare time working in the arts. Her profound passion for the arts and crafts led her to become an instructor of crocheting, sewing, needle point and cross-stitch. She taught these techniques at the Center for Arts and Crafts in Temple, as she was incredibly skilled and was a natural at making blankets, stuffed animals, and other masterpieces. These skills were not only a hobby for Delores, but a source of commerce as well. Delores sold her masterpieces at the Salado Art Festival & the Bell County Sami shows for several years, segueing her into entrepreneur endeavors as well.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Duncan and Unorna Hyder; a brother, Willie Duncan Jr.; a niece, Amanda Moore; and a nephew, Raymond Lee Jr. (Chubby). She is survived by her husband, Phillip Pinkney; her children, Clinton and Trenetta Pinkney; her daughter-in-law, Eureka Pinkney; a grandson, Gabriel Evan-Clinton Pinkney; three bonus granddaughters, Shenidria Earvin, Zoey Givens, Nazara Hill; two sisters, Unorna Lee and Eura Moore; a nephew, Willie E. Robertson; three nieces, Brenda Lee, April Moore, and Allison Moore, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will forever cherish the time they spent together and memories made.
Viewing Services for Delores Pinkney will be Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76504.
Homegoing services for Delores Pinkney will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial service will begin at 1:00 PM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542.
In her honor, flowers are welcome or a donation to the Alzheimer’s Organization or Foundation to help find a cure for this devastating disease so many live with today.
