Services for Sharon Ann Fletcher, 73, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Nov. 21 in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Fletcher died Saturday, Oct. 24, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 9, 1947, in Temple to Edwin C. and Annie Schneider Mikeska. She was a life-long resident of Temple. She was a graduate of Temple High School and a member of Seaton Brethren Church. She married Richard W. Fletcher on Feb. 17, 1989, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a brother, Don Mikeska.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is charge of arrangements.