BELTON — Services for Randy Powell, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Warren King and Mike Gentry officiating.
Mr. Powell died Thursday, Nov. 25, at his residence.
He was born April 15, 1952, in Houston to Gloria Yvonne Adams and Merritt Reuben Powell Jr. He graduated from SMU. He married Gail Gipson Gray on Nov. 15, 1975, in Richardson. They moved to Central Texas in 2007 from Palestine. He was a licensed professional counselor and operated Community Counselling in Belton until retiring in 2019. He was a member of Leon Valley Church of Christ, where he served as an elder.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Stephen Gray of Mico; two daughters, Stephanie Haley of Plant City, Fla., and Jennifer Williams of Dallas; a sister, Paula Nordt of Fulshear; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.