Services for Linda Gail Drake, 73, of Georgetown will be held at a later date.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
She died July 31 at her residence.
She was born July 25, 1949, in Temple to Josephine and Lesley Wade. She graduated from Temple High School in 1967. She received her dental hygienist degree in 1973 from The University of Texas at Houston. She worked as a dental hygienist for more than 40 years.
Survivors include a son, Dylan; a daughter, Lindsey; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.
Affordable Burial & Cremation is in charge of arrangements.