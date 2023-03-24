ROCKDALE — Services for Nancy Anthis, 84, of Hearne, will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Dana Altimore officiating.
Mrs. Anthis died Tuesday, March 21.
She was born July 11, 1938, to Dewey and Marie Ivey Hodges in Palacios. She attended school in Palacios. She married JT Anthis Sr. on Jan. 22, 1954, in Houston. She worked at Arco Chemicals as a key punch operator.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Vaughn; a son, JT Anthis Jr.; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 11 step great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.