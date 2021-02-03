George Lee Wilkinson
George Lee Wilkinson, age 82, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, in Temple, TX. He was born June 29, 1938, to George and Orene Elam Wilkinson in Orange, TX. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, and brother, known as Uncle Bubba to family. He started working at an early age with a paper route delivering papers on a motor scooter at the VA hospital at that time called McCloskys hospital. His next job was selling soda pop at the baseball park when Temple had a minor league team. He loved playing little league baseball as a young boy. He loved fishing and hunting. He had a love of cars, racing and working on them, so much so that he started his own business known as Wilkinson Motors that he owned and operated for almost 40 years. George grew up with a very strong work ethic and a wonderful family that loved him dearly. He married the love of his life, Rose Lee Dokupil, on August 29, 1977. They had two daughters together. He is survived by his wife, Rose of Temple TX; daughter, Michele Gunnels and husband Erik Sosa of Big Lake, TX; daughter, Angela Lavas and husband Nicholas Lavas of San Angelo, TX; son, Dennis Wilkinson of Temple, TX; daughter, Alice Williams and husband Wayne Williams of Temple, TX; son, Johnnie Wilkinson of McKinney, TX; his sister, Elizabeth Laughlin and husband Jerry Laughlin of Lumberton, TX; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Mrytis Waguespack; and son, Steve Wilkinson. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to go to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple, TX.
