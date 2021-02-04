Martha Walton
Martha Walton, age 86, of Palestine, passed away at her home surrounded by her devoted family on Sunday, the 31st day of January 2021. She was born in Temple, Texas, on the 27th day of September 1934, to parents Tom D. Messer and Dorothy Lewellen.
Mrs. Walton adored her family and always made them a priority in her life. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Palestine and devoted her life to the Lord. Mrs. Walton found pleasure in fellowshipping with her Christian brothers and sisters and attending worship. She also enjoyed sewing and cross-stitching. Mrs. Walton played a role in helping many students achieve their dreams and retired after teaching 6th grade math for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Dorothy Messer; husband of 53 years, William H. Walton; and sister Betty Garrett.
Mrs. Walton leaves behind her daughters, Nancy Reicheneker and husband Phil of Runaway Bay, Kathleen Richardson and husband Ralph of Palestine; sons, Harold Walton of Tyler, Wyche Walton and wife Cyndi of Dallas; brother, Tom Messer and wife Sandy of Houston; grandchildren, April Reicheneker, Joan Belote and husband Patrick, P.J. Reicheneker, Jacob Walton, Hayden Richardson and wife Shelby, Walton Richardson, Riley Walton and Landry Walton; great-grandchildren, Abigail Reicheneker, Weston Belote, and one on the way, William Asher Walton.
A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Walton’s life is to be conducted at one o’clock in the afternoon, on Saturday, the 6th day of February 2021, in the Evergreen Chapel in Grapeland, Texas with Don Stanaland officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the start of service.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are P.J. Reicheneker, Jacob Walton, Hayden Richardson, Walton Richardson, Joel McNeill, and Wayne Campbell.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Mrs. Walton’s memory can be directed towards the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Parkinson Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org.
Funeral services for Martha Walton are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary