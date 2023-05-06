No services are planned for Canell Shawn Funchess, 59, of Waco.
No services are planned for Canell Shawn Funchess, 59, of Waco.
Mr. Funchess died Tuesday, April 25, in a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born Sept. 22, 1963, to Walter Funchess and Jill Ann Sanders Anderson in Crystal Springs, Miss. He graduated from Crystal Springs High School. He attended Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss. He married Lava Ann Johnson on May 26, 2010. He worked for Community Place Nursing Home for 11 years.
Survivors include his wife of Manhattan, Kan.; a son, Cordelro Shoulders of Jackson; two daughters, Equilla McClendon of Waco and Adrianne Shoulders of Jackson; three brothers, Jerry Powell of Crystal Springs, Timothy Powell of Long Beach, Miss., and Perry Funchess of Los Angeles; seven sisters, Latasha McGowan, Kimberly Powell and Jennifer Powell, all of Crystal Springs, Priscilla Parson of Los Angeles, Monica Bonner of Collins, Miss., Devin Butler of Atlanta and Keshia Funchess of Jackson; and five grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.