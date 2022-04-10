SALADO — Services for Gene Harlan Bingham, 89, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Salado United Methodist Church.
Mr. Bingham died Monday, March 28.
He was born March 6, 1933, in Temple to Florence and Earnest Faulkner. He served in the U.S. Army. He owned hotels, motels, and served on bank boards.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Bingham; two sons, Larry Bingham and William Bingham; a daughter, Vicki Bingham; two stepsons; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.