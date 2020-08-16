Services for Debra Faye McNutt, 49, of Belton are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. McNutt died Friday, Aug. 14, in Temple.
Updated: August 16, 2020 @ 10:14 am
