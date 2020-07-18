Stephanie Lynn Garberich, a resident of Belton, TX, passed away peacefully at her home on July 14th, 2020 at the age of 43. She had a long battle with pancreatic cancer that ended her life prematurely.
Stephanie was born on August 24th, 1976 in New Jersey to Stacy Hall and Sigrid Hughes. Stephanie is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff Garberich, and her 13-year old daughter, Nicoletta Carvaruso. Stephanie also is survived by four brothers (Pat Hall, Chris Hall, Jon Hughes & Ryan Hughes), two step- parents (Dan Hughes & Anne Hall), and two step-sisters (Kim Blair & Jacqueline Anne)
Steph attended the University of Texas in 1994 and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Marketing & Creative Advertising. She and her husband Jeff own a Medical Health Spa called “About Face Anti-Aging Institute” in Harker Heights, TX.
Stephanie will always be remembered for her caring & loving attitude, her cheery yet sarcastic personality, but most of all she will be remembered for being a courageous fighter that refused to give up against extremely tough odds. She will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
