Earl Charles Crowther
Earl Charles Crowther, 71, of Belton, Texas, passed away surrounded in love by family on September 8, 2021. Earl was born on February 9, 1950 at Camp Hood, Texas to parents, Lt. Col. Addison Charles Crowther and mother, Margarete Ina Crowther.
Earl is survived by his wife of 44 years, Geneva Nichols Crowther; sister Loni Crowther Banks and husband John Banks of Helotes, Texas; sister Karen Crowther and husband Ron Millegan of Dripping Springs, Texas; sister Nancy Crowther of Austin, Texas; sister Patricia Elbel and husband Gerald Elbel of San Antonio, Texas; sons, Tommie Ferguson and wife Barbara of Anson, Texas, Randy Ferguson and wife Debbie of Temple, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda Mccormick; and great grandson, Prentice Cross.
A memorial service for Earl will be held at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1 o’clock p.m. with Bro. Ridge Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send donations to Memorial Baptist Church. Donations can be made online at https://memorial.churchcenter.com/giving or by mailing them to 6161 S. 5th St. Temple, Texas 76502.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
