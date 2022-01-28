ROCKDALE — Services for Eugene Otto Niemtschk, 93, of Thorndale will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Craig Schinnerer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul Church Cemetery.
Mr. Niemtschk died Sunday, Jan. 23, at his residence.
He was born March 30, 1928, in Thorndale to Otto and Meta Rueffer Niemtschk. He was baptized May 6, 1928. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church School and was confirmed on March 29, 1942. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed at Fort Hood. He married Erma Felfe on April 27, 1952, in Thorndale. He was a member and past elder of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He worked as a farmer and for American Desk in Taylor before retiring.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Darwin Niemtschk of Red Leaf and Russell Niemtschk of Thorndale; a sister, Irene Schroeder; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 369, Thorndale, TX, 76577.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.