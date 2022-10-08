No services are planned for Dorothea Helena Gray, 84, of Spring.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Mrs. Gray died Sunday, Oct. 2, at a Spring living center.
She was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Eckert Mines, Md., to William and Lydia Hadley Neff. She was an auditor for Dillard’s department stores. She married Lloyd Nye in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2007. She married Eddie Gray in 2010, and he preceded her in death in 2022. She lived in Brownsville before moving to Temple in 1994, and moved to Spring in 2021. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Temple and the CTLC.
Survivors include three daughters, Valerie Nye of Seattle, Wash., Marsha Bryson of East Dubuque, Ill., and Lynda Corbeil of Brownsville; two sons Greg Nye of Las Cruces, N.M., and Jeff Nye of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.