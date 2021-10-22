Services for Aaron Michael Tilley, 50, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Loyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Tilley died Tuesday, Oct. 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 19, 1971, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Kenneth and Deborah Kay James McWhorter. He moved to Temple in 1985. He married Sonia Sandefur on April 8, 2006. He worked at Air Control for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Temple Disc Golf Association and the Professional Disc Golf Association.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Courtney Humble of Nolanville and Brittney Tilley of Temple; two sons, Matthew Tilley of Temple and Dylan Jones of Belton; a brother, Mike McWhorter of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Bridges-Penny scholarship fund at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.