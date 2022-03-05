Services for John Fearl Lancaster, 80, of Temple will be noon Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Wade Longcrier officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lancaster died Sunday, Feb. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Temple. He served in the Army, Veterans Affairs and various police departments. He also provided security services for various charities and organizations.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lancaster.
Survivors include a stepson, Richard Zeinert; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.