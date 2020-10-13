BARTLETT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Anita Ortiz, 82, of Bartlett will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mrs. Ortiz died Thursday, Oct. 8, at a Bartlett nursing home.
She was born July 27, 1938, in San Benito. She attended nursing school in Dallas. She married Lee Ortiz Sr. She worked for Will-O-Bell Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Bartlett; four sons, Adrian Ortiz of Round Rock, and Lee Ortiz, Armando Ortiz and Erasmo Ortiz, all of Bartlett; six siblings, Manuel Cortez, Estefana Miller, Emelda Luna, Emelia Gonzales, Leonor Ramos and Juanita Luna; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.