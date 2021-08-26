Services for Garrett Craig Chupik, 43, of San Angelo will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Chupik died Monday, Aug. 9, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 11, 1978, in Temple to Linda Thorp and Gary Lynn Chupik. He graduated from Temple High School in 1996 and graduated from Temple A&M in 2000 with a degree in finance. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He married Ashle Jumper of June 8, 2008, in Las Vegas. He worked as a banker in Fort Worth and then later moved to San Angelo, where he owned and operated a DoubleDaves Pizzaworks.
Survivors include his wife and his mother.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.