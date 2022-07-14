CAMERON — Services for James Edward Shafer, 74, of Gause will be 10 a.m. today in Gause Cemetery with Nick Burns officiating.
Mr. Shafer died Saturday, July 9, at a Bryan hospital.
He was born Jan. 26, 1948, in Cameron to William and Ruth Perkins Shafer. He married Delores Shafer. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in the oil industry. He was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2002.
Survivors include three sons, Warren Collins, Eugene Collins and Raymond Collins, all of Gause; a sister, Jo Ann Tabor of Killeen; and eight grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.