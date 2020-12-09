September 30, 1955 - November 26, 2020
Mrs. Judy (Eubanks) Threadgill was born in Belton to Robert and Winnie Eubanks. She was a custodian and housewife through her life. Judy loved to get out and about on her scooter through downtown Belton. She loved to go play Bingo. Judy also loved to attend church services and worship her “Savior”.
Mrs. Threadgill is preceded in death by her husband Tom Threadgill. Her parents Robert and Winnie Eubanks. Brothers Melvin, John, and David Eubanks, Sisters Lola (Eubanks) White and Willie Fern Straw Jackson all of Belton Texas.
Mrs. Threadgill is survived by one sister Bobbie and husband J. M. Baker of Moffat Texas. Her nieces and nephews were very special to her. Lola and Wendy White, Robbie, Melissa Hoffman, Amanda Harris, Dorinda Eubanks, Robert White, and Chris Eubanks. She also had several great nieces and nephews.
The family ask that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Judy’s name.
Paid Obituary