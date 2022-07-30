BELTON — Services for Craig Dinkel, 58, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Dinkel died Tuesday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 25, 1963 in Omaha, Neb., to Bill and Bea Dinkel. He graduated from Sindney High School in Nebraska in 1982. He attended Laramie Community College in Laramie, Wyo. He was a Ford automatic mechanic. He also worked for BNSF Railroad and retired in 2022. He married Joann Cheeney on Oct. 14, 1995.
Survivors include three sons, Jonathon Dinkel of North Platte, Neb., Justin Dinkel of Big Springs, Neb., and Dylan Dinkel of Temecula, Calif.; a daughter, Kaylee Dinkel of Corpus Christie; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute for Head and Neck Cancer.