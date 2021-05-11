SALADO — Services for Carnard Howard, 55, of Killeen are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Mr. Howard died Wednesday, May 5, at a Harker Heights hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 11, 2021 @ 2:43 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.