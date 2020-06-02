Services for Susie Foxworth Lancaster, 75, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Lancaster died Sunday, May 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Fortson, Ga., to Roy Foxworth Sr. and Vera Marie Knotts. She married John Lancaster on June 19, 1993. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Richard Zeinert of Carrollton; a brother, James Foxworth of Columbus, Ga.; a sister, Margie Quinton of Dawsonville, Ga.; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.