Janice Faye Waggy
Janice Faye Waggy, age 72, of Rogers passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the 27th day of August 1948 in Belton, TX to parents Jesse Lee Sr. and Mary Sue (Baggett) Puckett.
Janice has been a resident of the Bell County area for most of her life except for a few years from 1968 – 1971 while she was in Harrisonburg, VA.; she was also a graduate of Belton High School. Shortly after high school she married the love of her life, Stanley “Bill” Waggy in Salado, TX on May 24, 1968. Janice was a faithful member of the Belton and Rogers Church of Christ for many years. She loved the Lord and trusted Him to get her through all the hard times. Janice was known for her beautiful smile; she was full of strength and had a great sense of humor. Her favorite quote that stuck with her all throughout life was “Keep the faith”. Over the years she worked as a special education teacher at Belton ISD, a bank teller at a Belton bank, the Bell County Clerks office and with the Bell County Sheriff’s office. Janice loved to attend Sami shows and go to her favorite pedicure place “Tulips”. Family was everything to Janice, especially her children and grandchildren, who knew her as “Granny”. She left a wonderful legacy that her family will cherish for generations to come.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Sue, sister Carol Jean Puckett Wiggins, brothers Jesse Lee Puckett Jr. and Gary Lynn Puckett.
Janice leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 53 years Stanley “Bill” Waggy of Rogers, son Ernie Waggy and wife Bonnie of Temple, daughter Tamara Schiller and husband Marvin of Rogers, son Jeff Waggy and wife Karen of Temple, sisters Mary Price of Round Rock and Betty Doss of Plano, brother Billy Puckett of Belton, as well as nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
A memorial service for Janice will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2 o’clock p.m. The family will be accepting visitors between the hours of 1 and 2 o’clock p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that all donations be made to Rogers Church of Christ, 111 E. Mesquite Ave, Rogers, TX 76569. The family would also like to give a very special thank you to Baylor Scott & White Hospice nurse Samantha.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
