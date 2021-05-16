Charles “Chuck” Harlan Douglas
Services for Charles “Chuck” Harlan Douglas, 74, of Belton will be at 10:00 am, Monday, May 17, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Belton with Dr. Leroy Kemp, officiating. Interment will follow at Holland Cemetery, Holland, Texas.
Charles Harlan Douglas, better known as Chuck, was born on December 3, 1946, to William Harrison Douglas and Frances Baker Douglas in Temple, Texas, at the old King’s Daughters Hospital. He lived with his parents in Bartlett, Texas. He attended and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1965 where he played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track. After graduating, he attended Temple Junior College and played on the TJC tennis team. In 1967, he entered Baylor University where he graduated in 1969 with a teaching degree. He started his teaching/coaching career at Mart High School in 1969, and was an assistant coach on the 1969 Mart Panther State Championship football team. At Baylor, he met Janice Bomar and married his life partner on December 20, 1970, celebrating 50 years in 2020. They moved to Belton, Texas, 1971, and both taught in the Belton ISD. Chuck coached at Belton Junior High and Janice taught at the high school and coached volleyball. After a few years, Chuck joined the high school staff and was the Head Baseball Coach and assistant football coach. He loved coaching and teaching history at the high school where he made lifelong friends. Over the many years, both Chuck and Janice served as bus drivers for BISD picking up kids in the morning and taking them home in the afternoon as well as serving as Driver Education Teachers for the BISD. Chuck made a big difference in the lives of so many students through so many important pathways.
While coaching/teaching in Belton, Chuck started on his master’s degree and principal’s certification graduating from UMHB. His first Principal’s position was at Salado High School before returning after a year to Belton as a coach. In 1984, he was contacted by UMHB and asked to be the Head Baseball coach there. He had always wanted to be a college coach, so he jumped at the opportunity. His team at UMHB came one game short of making the NAIA College World Series. In 1985, he returned to BISD as an assistant principal at Belton Junior High under Joe Brooks. In 1997, Chuck was named Principal of BJH. In 2001, he became BISD Assistant Athletic Director working with Jay Warrick, who Chuck had coached in high school. In 2007, he moved to attendance officer of BISD. The 2020-2021 school year marked his 52nd year of service in the field of education.
In the course of Chuck’s career, he officiated sports in his spare time. He started calling basketball while at Temple College and joined the Mexia Basketball Chapter while at Mart. After moving to Belton, he called with the Temple Chapter for over 40 years. Chuck was asked to officiate basketball at the collegiate level which he enjoyed. His greatest honor was being asked to officiate in the U.I.L. State Basketball Tournament. After Chuck stopped coaching baseball, he umpired baseball. He eventually was the assigning secretary for the Temple Chapter and UMHB Baseball Officials’ Associations.
In 1996, Chuck was asked to call in the U.I.L. State Baseball Tournament for 3 years. He also officiated football with the Cen-Tex Football Chapter for a number of years. Chuck also enjoyed broadcasting the Belton Tiger Football games on the radio on Friday Night Football in Central Texas. He wasn’t trained to be a broadcaster, but he did okay. He just watched the game and tried to explain what he was seeing. Many BHS fans that could not come to the games had a chance to listen to those Belton Tigers. He had lots of listeners that told him they appreciated the game commentary he did on the radio, looking forward to it every Friday night during football season.
Chuck was on numerous boards of directors, committees, and a member of numerous organizations: Texas High School Coaches Association, Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, Southwest Basketball Officials Association (Board of Directors), City of Belton Advisory Committee, Texas Association of Secondary Principals, Texas Association of Athletic Directors, Former member of the Belton Lion’s Club, Belton Youth Baseball Association Board of Directors, Belton Youth Softball Association, Belton Federal Credit Union Vice President, Bell County Retired School Employees’ Association, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Advisory Committee.
Chuck was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton. Chuck felt that the day he was baptized was one of the most important days of his life. He was a Christian man that led a life of Christian spirit and example.
Janice and Chuck were blessed with three great kids: Jeffri Alyson King and her husband John, Kory Charles Douglas and his wife Lauren, and Jillian AdriAnn Kinsey and her husband DeShon. He had six grandkids that he adored. Grandaughters Sydney Ryan King, Addison Logan King, Emma Nicole Douglas, Charlotte Michelle Douglas, and Kullyn Charlie Kinsey, and grandson, William Michael Douglas. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Karyl Bomar Schiller and Helen Bomar. He was proud that he, Janice, all three of his kids, as well as Karyl and Helen, all graduated from Baylor . . . Sic’em Bears!
Pallbearers serving for Chuck will be John King, DeShon Kinsey, Bill Carberry, Scott Whitley, Billy Crow, and Porter Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Christian Youth Center, 505 E. Ave. C, Belton, Texas 76513, or the Holland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 360, Holland, Texas 76534.
Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home Sunday, May 16, 2021.
In his own words, Chuck said he had experienced a wonderful life full of great friends and family. His wish was that everyone smile everyday and not be sad. He wanted us to know that he is smiling down on us as we continue to do the best we can for as long as we can. He lived his life to the fullest everyday and would ask all to remember that a smile, a hand shake, and a “good morning” can make anyone have a better day. Chuck said to never forget to tell your family that you love them everyday. He was an eternal optimist with a smile for anyone he saw. Chuck wanted us to celebrate his life and the earning of his wings. Well done, loyal and faithful friend. Chuck’s life touched so many. We will miss him very much.
