Services for Jose Jesus Montalbo, 75, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Montalbo died June 20 at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Cameron to Jesus Jose Montalbo and Natividad Barela. He married Vicky Hernandez. He worked for Emerson. He was a pastor.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ellen Lopez.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Joe Montalbo Jr. and Ivan Lopez; three brothers, Sammy Montalbo, Daniel Montalbo and Lino Montalbo; three sisters, Mary Montalbo, Virginia Salas and Lucy Morales; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.